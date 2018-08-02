The legal fight over 3-D-printed guns isn't about firearms. It's about free speech

Wilson is not making or selling — or even giving away — firearms. He is sharing information, and courts have held that software is expressive speech and thus cannot be stifled by the government. While some might argue that this particular program is not expressive but purely functional in nature, and thus not protected by the 1st Amendment, Wilson’s oft-stated intent in making the information available is to press the limits of gun control. That’s a quintessentially political statement, which is the sort of speech the courts have rightly taken pains to protect.