Child death cases are obviously tragic, but we need to let fact overrule emotion

It is certainly possible that county workers failed, or even that some might be held criminally liable. Yet the information released so far is that the 12 complaints of abuse and neglect of Anthony were received years ago and that workers responded to them; and that there were no such complaints received in the last two years. Complaints about general neglect were confirmed, as was an allegation of sexual abuse several years ago. Complaints about other forms of physical abuse were not. None of that disproves failure on the part of county workers. It’s too early. We don’t yet know, and likely will not for quite some time. The Board of Supervisors, understandably angry and frustrated, reasonably called for a status report in 45 days. Even then, not every question will be answered.