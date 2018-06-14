The only thing certain about breaking up California is that it will cause chaos and cost a bundle

What is guaranteed is tremendous upheaval and cost, at least in the short term, as three new governments are formed and then fight over how to split up the state’s shared assets — courts, water resources, bureaucracies, infrastructure, etc. — and its debts. A report by the state Legislative Analyst’s Office noted that all three states would be served by today’s State Water Project; that neither the prisons nor the public universities would be easily divided between the new states; and that income taxes would be concentrated in certain areas. You can bet that this would be tied up in legal challenges long before Congress had a chance to weigh in. The last time part of a state calved off from another was during the Civil War, when West Virginia left Virginia. The subsequent litigation wasn’t resolved for a half-century.