Note to Rep. Duncan Hunter: Racism lives and breathes in California too. It always has

In fact, Hunter need look no further than Fallbrook, in his own district, which for years was home to former Klan leader Tom Metzger and his White Aryan Resistance, a white supremacist group whose incitements led to the beating death of a black man in Oregon in 1988. Or the white supremacist skinhead movement in Orange County beginning in the 1990s. Or the story of Wade Michael Page, the Midwestern kid who moved to Orange County to be part of the “hatecore” music scene and returned to Wisconsin, where he massacred six Sikhs as they were leaving a religious service in Oak Creek six years ago. And remember, the 1969 murder spree by Charles Manson’s family of acolytes was intended to launch a race war. Nothing says West Coast like that horrific episode.