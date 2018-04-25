Mick Mulvaney's message to bankers: You have to pay to play

According to the campaign finance site OpenSecrets.org, nearly 90% of the money Mulvaney raised for his 2016 re-election campaign came from business political action committees, and about half of it came from the finance industry he now regulates at the CFPB. Make that the industry he's supposed to regulate, given that Mulvaney has blocked new rules at the bureau, targeted several major existing ones for reversal and dropped a number of pre-existing enforcement actions since taking over in November. (Mulvaney told lawmakers this month that he is "committed to making sure the Bureau's regulations work not only for those who use consumer financial products and services but also for those who provide them.")