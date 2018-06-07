If Democrats want a blue wave, they need to try voting

We’ll know for sure what happened — who turned out, where and for what — and be able to assign responsibility more precisely when the final tally for California’s 2018 primary election is complete later this month. But preliminary figures from the secretary of state on Wednesday report that less than 22% of eligible voters took part. This figure will likely grow in the coming days as mail-in ballots trickle into county registrar offices and the mess that inadvertently dropped 118,522 Angelenos from the rolls gets sorted out. Under state law, vote-by-mail ballots can arrive up to three days after the election and still count toward the final tally.