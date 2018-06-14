California, the world's fifth-largest economy, has a Third World drinking water problem

But lawmakers should get over it. There is still time to complete the deal to create the Safe and Affordable Drinking Water Fund. The alternatives floated by water agencies would not raise the money needed to finance the necessary construction, operations and maintenance. The state general fund, as we have seen in recent years, swings wildly with the economy and is not a reliable source of the necessary funding. The griping about how to divvy up the burden among water agencies, agribusiness and others is simply a bid to reopen negotiations that already concluded with a fair solution. The state has declared that every resident has a right to clean, affordable water. It’s time to make good on that commitment.