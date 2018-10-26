Scooters are good for the transportation system. Safe scooters are better

It’s not reasonable to hold scooter companies responsible for all the bad behavior of riders, such as those who willfully ignore the rules of the road or ride carelessly on the sidewalk (where motorized scooters are already prohibited by law.) However, it is perfectly fair to demand that scooter companies do more to educate their users on the rules of the road and that they take steps to curtail bad behavior by riders. Scooters, for example, could be outfitted with license plates or some other identifier so it would be easier to report dangerous users or to catch a hit-and-run rider.