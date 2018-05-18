Tougher work rules for food stamps won’t help poor people — or save much money

The work rules are part of the $868 billion farm bill being debated in the House this week, which has split predictably along partisan lines. "We are focusing on empowering people," House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) said this week while defending the proposal. And he may well believe that. It's a persistent, if flawed, article of faith among conservatives that public assistance can do more harm than good because it encourages dependency on government help. Under this line of thinking, if poor people were given the right incentive to get off their rears and do an honest day's work, they would be better off in the long term. That's a nice story, but no more accurate than that of apocryphal welfare queens who drive luxury cars and wear designer jeans financed with overly generous public assistance checks.