Trump’s shameful attack on birthright citizenship is probably a political ploy. But what if it's not?

Guess what? “They” are wrong. The 14th Amendment, added to the Constitution after the Civil War, says: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the state wherein they reside.” In the 1898 decision in United States vs. Wong Kim Ark, the Supreme Court ruled that a child born to Chinese-citizen parents legally residing in this country was a U.S. citizen.