For his unwavering commitment to at-risk students, Tony Thurmond for superintendent of public instruction

Tom Torlakson, who has been superintendent for the last eight years, oversaw a smooth transition to the Common Core curriculum standards, and no one should underestimate how tough that was. Things went much worse in many other states. Still, Torlakson has not displayed a sense of creativity or urgency. One of his less-admirable moments came when he softened the rules governing how districts could spend money specifically intended for the state's most at-risk students; he allowed them to use it for across-the-board teacher raises. Teachers' unions loved the decision, but it flouted the purpose of that funding.