Don't run for president, Mayor Garcetti. There's plenty for you to do in Los Angeles

Yeah, those of us who must deal with the day-to-day grind of Los Angeles — the thick-as-molasses 405, the resurgent smog, the Chargers — will always trash it more than anyone. But it’s out of love: Los Angeles is still an awesome city, even if no one north of Santa Barbara thinks so. Still, a presidential run will bring a lot of attention to the things that have crumbled during Garcetti’s watch.