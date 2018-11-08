How I learned to love homeless housing in my neighborhood

After a few weeks, she came around with her own mixed-use idea. A library, an ice cream shop and a swimming pool. But years would go by and the bus depot did not become a library-ice-cream-pool — or anything else. The lot stayed empty, while our neighborhood changed. A homeless encampment on Third Street and Sunset grew rowdy and then mostly disappeared, in part replaced by planters that made sidewalk living impossible. A tent city that took up the grassy median between the boardwalk and bike path got more populated, and then spread to the beach. Trash piled up, residents got outraged. It wasn’t unusual to hear someone without a place to sleep screaming late into the night. Human feces piled up along a nearby curb. Someone stole our bike pump. Then my daughter’s bike helmet.