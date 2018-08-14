The courts decided gig workers are covered by wage and overtime protections. Now their bosses are trying to evade the law

The governor and the Legislature may soon choose a side in this fight. As they get bombarded by chamber and gig-business lobbyists, they should remind themselves of what’s at stake and who the contenders are. This isn’t a battle to turn back the clock on technology and innovation, nor is it about denying worker freedom or employer control. It is about economic justice. On one side of the fight are working California families, and on the other, billion-dollar companies backed by venture capitalists. What hangs in the balance is whether those whose labor produces value for our economy will be paid enough to survive and thrive.