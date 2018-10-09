If you think the Kavanaugh confirmation was ugly, brace yourself for what's coming next

But so much is forgotten, left behind in the locker room as Trump and team celebrate on the field. The president, who perhaps deserves some conservative praise for picking Kavanaugh off the Federalist Society’s menu and sticking by him, is credited for the win. But in fact, the president — himself repeatedly and credibly accused of sexual assault — was largely a hindrance in the fight. And he’s now doing further disservice to the new justice and to the Supreme Court by holding Kavanaugh up like a partisan trophy.