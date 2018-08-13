Los Angeles, stop doing cocaine

The cokehead has become a ubiquitous fixture of our city’s imagination. Today you can tune in to a television dramatization of the crack epidemic featuring an archetypal Angeleno cocaine bon vivant who owes as much to Paul Thomas Anderson’s Dirk Diggler and Quentin Tarantino’s Mia Wallace as to the legion of everyday users who can be found hunched over countertops and tables in the back of clubs and bars around the city. The phenomenon is so pervasive you need look no further than Yelp, where the search terms “cocaine bar” yield an impressive list of watering holes marked by flagrant inhalation.