What qualifies a quake as The Big One? What happens afterward

This more holistic understanding of the Big One — and the history of how other communities have responded to their Big Ones — has changed how I think about earthquake preparation in particular. It is easy to think all that really matters is to keep people safe from fatal injury during the shaking. But here's the thing: You are almost certain to survive the Big One — but will the city? Even in Pompeii, 90% of the residents escaped with their lives, but the city disappeared and was lost to human memory for more than 1,500 years.