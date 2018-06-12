My bikini moment at Miss America wasn't demeaning, it was empowering

For such a small amount of fabric, our bikinis got a lot of fixing and fussing. I triple-checked to confirm my cups were covering what they needed to. I tugged at my swimsuit bottom to make sure the butt glue — actually an anti-slip spray used on tennis rackets called Firm Grip — was working. To have it applied, finalists lined up, then gave ourselves a wedgie so a gloved and kneeling matronly volunteer could spray Firm Grip on our bare butt cheeks, then place the edges of our swimsuit bottom into perfect position. We had to shuffle off gingerly to wait for the stuff to dry.