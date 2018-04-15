In Red America vs. Blue America, California will stay the most active front

The list goes on and on. And it shows that, as in 1858, the California-Trump conflict is rooted in irreconcilable perspectives on the status of certain human beings. Trump has led the Republicans to openly embrace white identity politics (or, less euphemistically, white racism) toward which the GOP has been drifting for decades anyway. This was bound to repel a state as racially diverse as California and a party as racially diverse as the Democrats. (A Pew poll from last month showed that just 59% of Democrats were white, as against 83% of Republicans.) In Trump's Washington, but also in Republican-controlled statehouses around the nation, the governing GOP coalitions feed (and feed on) their rank-and-file's belief that whites are embattled, evangelical Christians particularly so. The way to preserve their values and livelihoods is by suppressing the interests and votes of minority groups.