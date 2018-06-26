Could big data have saved Anthony Avalos' life?

The Allegheny Family Screening Tool was rolled out in Pittsburgh in August 2016, and it didn’t have these problems. More than 100 factors go into the system’s algorithm (race is not one of them). When calls alleging mistreatment are received on a hotline, screeners enter a name or address and the tool calculates a score between 1 and 20. The higher the score the better the likelihood that the child in question will be re-referred or removed from the home within two years, based on what is known from historical data. The model predicts with 76% accuracy whether a child will be placed in foster care within two years, and with 73% accuracy whether child services will be alerted about that child again. Relying on caseworkers yields results closer to simply flipping a coin.