Blame Kavanaugh’s naked partisanship for this mess

No one thinks justices arrive on the bench as a tabula rasa. Judges have jurisprudential predilections that often (though not always) correlate with partisan affiliation. But the jurists we admire do not think of themselves as playing for a partisan team. Per Sen. Ben Sasse, judges’ robes are neither blue nor red, but black. Even the searing political moment of Bush vs. Gore, which had direct electoral consequence, is better explained by different visions of law than by party preference.