Questioning Californians' citizenship is no way to conduct an accurate census

The Census Bureau has been preparing for the 2020 count since 2008, conducting careful and costly research to develop the questionnaire that will go to every address, delivered by hand by census workers in some cases. Because the every-10-years count is meant to be a snapshot of the whole population, household by household, getting a response rate as close to 100% as possible is the bureau’s first goal. Before the bureau adds a question to the census form, it tests for clarity — does the question elicit the right information? — and compliance.