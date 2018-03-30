Advocating for repeal of the 2nd Amendment is a gift the NRA doesn't deserve

Stevens said as much again in his op ed, and he is certainly correct on the provision's history. It was designed to protect the ability of state militias and their citizen soldiers to stand up against what the Framers feared might be a tyrannical central government. All white men were required to serve in the militia, and to own a gun. The intent was to protect an individual right to gun ownership in order to fulfill the duty to serve in the militia. (James Madison's original proposal also had a conscientious objector clause for those who did not wish to fight for the state.)