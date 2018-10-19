Rent control pits tenants against one another

The “fair return” that landlords can legally earn under rent control is always lower than the market return, so the economic winds continue to blow toward a reduced supply of rental housing. Proposition 10 would also allow cities to decide if rents can be reset to market value when a tenant leaves — which is how rent control currently works in Los Angeles. In that scenario, landlords will prefer tenants who they believe will move soon over those who stay long term, such as the elderly or disabled. If rents don’t get reset upon vacancy, landlords will discriminate on other grounds and have even more incentive to sell their units to owner-occupiers.