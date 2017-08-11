Please Mr. President, don't criminalize opioid addicts as part of emergency response

Opioid addiction is officially a national emergency. Or it at least it will be once the paperwork gets done, President Trump said Thursday.

This is a notable departure from just two days earlier when, during a “major briefing” (his words) on the opioid crisis, the president conspicuously said nothing about declaring a national emergency — despite the fact that it was the main recommendation from his own opioid commission’s first report issued the week before.

Trump focused instead on stepping up law enforcement and border security, leading many to fear he is more interested in a taking an old-school “war on drugs” approach than treating the epidemic appropriately as a public health issue and addicts as people who are sick.

In fact, there was nothing major about the president’s opioid briefing, except for the part in which he offered the now-infamous “fire and fury like the world has never seen” quip regarding North Korea’s nuclear capabilities. In that moment, everyone forgot what the briefing was originally about. Potential nuclear annihilation has a way of doing that.

Perhaps President Trump forgot what he said, too, or maybe the emergency declaration was already in the works. In any case, assuming he follows through, a declaration could help speed funding and cut red tape for what will hopefully be a holistic and forward-thinking response.

The LA Times’ editorial board has some suggestions for the feds and states on how to do this:

