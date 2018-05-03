On 'World Press Freedom Day,' the world's press is not only less free but even more endangered

Any nation's guarantee of a free press is only as formidable as its willingness to defend it. Trump, who ought to be sticking up for America's free press principles as an example to the world, and defending them at home as part of the constitution he swore to "preserve, protect and defend," has railed about a "son of a bitch" NBC news host. He has exhorted crowds to an ugly frenzy about the "disgusting" press. NBC's Katy Tur, insulted by Trump as "dishonest … little Katy," wrote in her fine book about covering the 2016 campaign that NBC had to provide security for her, and that the Secret Service once had to escort her safely out of a particularly nasty rally.