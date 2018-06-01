Why John Chiang doesn't deserve your protest vote

The next governor of California may well face a character-testing confluence of economic and natural disasters. The last thing we need is a leader unwilling — or unable — to commit to anything or risk-taking controversial positions. You can mock Villaraigosa for not reaching his million trees goal or current L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti for not housing every homeless vet by 2015 like he promised to do. But both were courageous enough to set bold goals that they knew might not be reached. In so doing, hundreds of thousands of trees were planted and thousands of homeless vets were housed in Los Angeles who might otherwise still be on the streets.