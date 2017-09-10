After the latest data breach, will anyone at Equifax be punished with something more than fines?

To the editor: So here we go again. (“Credit giant Equifax says Social Security numbers, birth dates of 143 million consumers may have been exposed,” Sept. 7)

A corporate entity that we have trusted to secure our personal information has been hacked. Millions of Social Security numbers, credit card accounts and more are lost to the bad guys. A token gesture is made by the entity to give all those “affected” free credit monitoring services.

Wash, rinse, repeat.

Government seems helpless to prevent this kind of theft. Perhaps if we started throwing the CEOs of these companies into prison when they lose our information, they would take security a little more seriously. Our system clearly does not incentivize the responsible care of our personal information.

Why do our leaders continue to allow this to happen? Follow the money.

Scott Herbertson, Burbank

