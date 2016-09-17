Clinton 'fatigue'? No, tired of the media coverage

After the Times published a front-page news analysis this week entitled “Signs of ‘Clinton fatigue,” the letters in-box filled with furious replies.

The “fatigue” most often cited by readers, however, is with the media coverage of the campaign, and the focus — to many minds — on non-newsworthy topics. For instance, a number of readers applauded The Times’ editorial “The distracted campaign” that highlighted key voter issues including terrorism, the economy, jobs and healthcare.

Overwhelmingly, Times readers urged the media to put news front and center. Here are some of the responses:

—Sara Lessley, Letters to the Editor department

Melissa Verdugo in Rancho Palos Verdes remarks:

Know what I’m fatigued about? More than 25 years of “journalists” imputing negative, evil and criminal intent to every word and deed of Hillary Clinton. A nonstop litany of lies and innuendo has contributed to the picture far too many have of this dedicated public servant.

Elizabeth Havey in Westlake Village observes:

No, it’s the news media who are distracted. You think we’re going to switch because Clinton has pneumonia? Start reporting on Trump’s rallies.

Ralph S. Brax in Lancaster points out:

As the Times editorial states, we should be focusing on the real issues that affect people’s lives, but Trump and his supporters know they will lose the election if they do this. And the media just wants to keep this election close. In politics you get what you deserve. If Trump wins, we can thank the gullible, the disinterested and the media for the mess we will find ourselves in.

Richard C. Armendariz in Huntington Beach adds:

It’s not for the media to speculate about a candidate’s illness. For months, the alt-right conspiratorial theorists have spread vicious rumors about Clinton’s health so under the circumstances she had no choice but to quietly deal with the diagnosis, and recover while continuing with the rapid pace of the campaign. Also, gender bias plays a major role here; the same attention would not have been paid if Trump had been the one afflicted.

Jim Halloran in Redondo Beach disagrees:

I’m not planning to vote for either Clinton or Trump but I am disturbed by how she handled this illness. “Power through” pneumonia? Is she kidding? The only thing she showed me was a lack of concern for others.

Nancy Humbarger in Manhattan Beach comments:

What has being sick and not wanting to miss an important memorial event have to do with trustworthiness? Have your editors ever been to their child’s piano recital when not feeling very well? This is what all good parents do, only they are not being watched by the national press.

Ron Lowe in Santa Monica comments:

One wonders if any of the Clinton-haters who are belittling her have ever had pneumonia — it’s nasty and comes out of nowhere. Clinton’s health is just fine. Let’s give her a high five for her fortitude and stamina.

