Boycott In-N-Out? That's unpatriotic and intolerant, readers say

In California, In-N-Out is wildly popular and the Republican Party, to put it mildly, isn’t. But what would happen if the two were to join forces — not in a literal sense, of course, but what if their interests overlapped enough that In-N-Out donated thousands of dollars to the state GOP?
Days ago this seemed like an impossibility, but now that the quintessential California fast-food chain has been found to have financially supported the party of President Trump, letter writers to the Los Angeles Times are appalled and irritated — at the Democrats.
To our letter writers, who tend to be critical of Trump and the GOP, the state’s Democratic Party chairman crossed a line when he called for a boycott of In-N-Out after news broke Thursday that the Orange County-based business wrote a check to the California Republican Party. For them, it isn’t about In-N-Out’s good reputation, but rather freedom, democracy and tolerance.
David Grigg of La Quinta denounces bullying:
California Democratic Party Chairman Eric Bauman called for a boycott of In-N-Out after learning the burger chain donated $25,000 to the California Republican Party, even though it also donated more than $80,000 to a political action committee that helps elect moderate Democrats.
We denounce intolerance and bigotry on issues of race, religion and gender, but it’s now acceptable in our state’s political system? If someone doesn’t agree with me or support my political party, is that reason enough to inflict financial harm?
Should the party in power make everyone conform to its way of thinking?
Pasadena resident Terry Sauer makes it about patriotism:
I am appalled by Bauman’s suggestion that Democrats boycott In-N-Out. This call came to light on the very day former Vice President Joe Biden spoke of a need for unity and civility at Sen. John McCain’s memorial service.
Free speech, free thought, compromise and the greater good are under attack on a daily basis. This is not the leadership we need.
Bauman needs to listen to Biden and McCain. We must agree to disagree and should not move to silence those who are on the other side.
Debbie Murray of Glendale believes Republicans don’t respond this way to people who disagree with them:
In my opinion, this sounds an awful lot like bullying, only it’s bullying a business. This is just like the call by Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Los Angeles) to confront anyone who works for President Trump. It’s all a form of bullying.
If I donate to the Republican Party, will I be boycotted too? Do Republicans behave this way toward Democrats? No, they don’t.
Bauman has lost his marbles over this one.
Esther Friedberg of Studio City was, as of this writing, the lone reader to favor a boycott:
That donation that the company made to the GOP is part of the tax savings given to them by Trump in his tax cuts to the rich. I for one will boycott.
