Jeff Sessions’ firing proves once again that Trump is loyal only to himself

To the editor: In his abbreviated term as U.S. attorney general, Jess Sessions did everything in his power to return America to the mythical white, Christian, male-dominated nation of the 1950s. With all the damage he has done, the one time he acted ethically was when he recused himself from overseeing the investigation of a presidential campaign in which he participated.
He is replaced for now not by the next in line, but by his chief of staff Matthew Whitaker, a person who has fully aligned himself with President Trump in denigrating the special counsel investigation. This bodes ill for a full, fair and transparent investigation.
The acting attorney general echoes the nomination to the Supreme Court of a judge who believes in the imperial presidency, placing that officeholder above the law. When will Americans come to realize that Trump is always serving a constituency of one — himself?
Barbara H. Bergen, Los Angeles
To the editor: Sessions deserves a profile-in-courage award for enduring the slings and arrows of an outraged Trump — humiliations, contempt and threats of firing — along with bitingly satirical impersonations on “Saturday Night Live.”
I do not agree with Sessions’ politics, but I salute his standing fast against the bully in the Oval Office.
Benjamin J. Hubbard, Costa Mesa
To the editor: I suggest that when Democrats take control of the House in January, they hire Justice Department special counsel Robert S. Mueller III and his team to continue their investigations under the auspices and subpoena power of the House.
Darrel Miller, Santa Monica
