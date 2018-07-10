John Cox's absolutist anti-abortion stance won't help him with women

To the editor: John Cox, the Republican candidate for governor, said this about abortion:
“I think anybody who has a rape and incest exception to abortion really hasn't thought it through. Killing the baby is not going to absolve the crime of rape.”
After reading this to myself, I had to read it aloud to my husband. I then read it to a friend over the phone. I cannot believe Cox’s total disregard for the rights of women.
We are listening to you, Mr. Cox, and we will be voting.
Judith Braun, Woodland Hills
