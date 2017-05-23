Americans should not settle for a 'good enough' president in Mike Pence

To the editor: Is that the best Americans deserve, a president who wouldn’t be too bad? (“Should we wish for a President Pence?” Opinion, May 21)

If that is the case, then this nation is in a downward spiral from which it cannot recover. I refuse to believe that the great American experiment, a representative democracy, is doomed to fail.

Those legislators who represent moderate and left-wing voters must work diligently and together to get this great ship of state sailing on the right course again.

Valerie Fields, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: I started reading Doyle McManus’ column with the high expectation that he was onto something regarding Vice President Mike Pence versus Donald Trump as president. I was looking for the word “compassion” as I read.

I want compassion for the 20 million-plus Americans about to lose their health insurance under the Republicans’ healthcare bill; compassion for the families being needlessly broken up with immigration stings; compassion for the students being forced to rack up debt to get a college education.

I reached the end of the article without any such mention. I vote to stick with Trump, the best morally rotten apple out of an entire barrel of morally rotten apples.

Eddie Dawes, Hacienda Heights

Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook