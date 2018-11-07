Nancy Pelosi took impeachment off the table in 2006. She shouldn't make that mistake now

To the editor: The last time Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) and the Democrats took control of the House from the Republicans in 2006, one of the first things she said was that impeachment of President Bush was “off the table.”
One hopes, after 12 years of watching the Republicans play hardball, the presumptive speaker-elect now realizes that politics is a contact sport. It is time now for the Democrats to follow the lead of the Republicans and show the courage of their convictions.
For once, Democrats, please show some backbone. Now is the time. Investigate, impeach, remove and disinfect.
Ronald O. Richards, Los Angeles
To the editor: Many Democrats are talking about the possibility of impeaching President Trump. That should be immediately rejected because it would be a total waste of time.
The Republican base just elected:
- A brothel-owning evangelical Christian who died last month to the Nevada Assembly.
- A congressman in New York who is under indictment for criminal inside trading.
- A congressman in California who is under indictment for misuse of campaign funds.
- A congressman in Iowa who stated recently that the far-right political party in Austria with historical ties to the Nazis “would be Republicans” if based in America.
It is delusional to believe the Republican Party would provide the votes in the Senate to remove Trump. That has been made clear by this election.
Roy Fassel, Los Angeles
