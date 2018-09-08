Republicans are in for an electoral bloodbath if they keep taking credit for the economy

To the editor: President Trump gives himself credit for the strong U.S. economy. He’s like the guy who runs to the front of the parade and starts “leading” it. The fact is that Trump was lucky enough to take office at a time when the U.S. economy was already roaring under President Obama.
But the economy goes through cycles, and many market analysts believe the U.S. is in the final stage of a bull market, after which a downturn is inevitable by 2020. And given that Trump pushed through a deficit-exploding tax cut when it wasn’t needed, he has effectively robbed himself of a major tool that he could use when a real economic downturn hits.
The bottom line is that if the GOP is putting all its eggs in the basket of a strong economy, it is heading for disaster. It’s not difficult to forecast the scenario: With Brett Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court, women could lose the right to choose and millions of Americans could lose their healthcare. Add to this a recession, and you’ve got an electorate that will be motivated as never before to sweep the Republicans out of power, possibly for a long time.
Going “all in” with Trump is very much a double-edged sword for Republicans.
Matthew Singerman, Newbury Park
..
To the editor: I hear many people say that Trump should be impeached for high crimes and misdemeanors, but where’s the list of constitutionally impeachable offenses? Let’s see the list, please.
The polarization between the two parties is not because of Trump — it is because of Obama, who acted as though America needed to be brought down a peg or two. With statements like “you didn’t build that,” he not so subtly told people that their efforts were not that important.
Now we have someone in the White House who encourages people. It is a huge difference.
For the record, I am a woman who has a doctorate, and I support Trump.
Andrea Anderson, Glassell Park
..
To the editor: We’ve been fooled into thinking that “we’re in the money, come on my honey.”
The stock market is going great, but only 10% of Americans own the vast majority of stocks. Unemployment is very low, but has anyone looked at underemployment?
Take a good look at your salary and ask, “When was the last time I got a raise?” Been a while, right? If it’s only been two or three years, you’re doing a lot better than most.
The cost of your health insurance has gone up. With more pollution just around the corner, you’re going to need it.
Are you children getting a better education? Will you be able to afford to send them to college? Will they be saddled with insurmountable debt?
Prosperity? Bah!
Gregg Ferry, Carlsbad
..
To the editor: Anyone with half a brain knows that Obama put in place the foundation for economic recovery after the crash of 2008. He said then it would take years to get the economy back on an even keel, and it has.
It infuriates me that after sabotaging everything Obama tried to do and only being in office less than two years, Trump and the Republicans are basking in economic glory. Is it too much to wish that the Democrats would set the record straight?
Judy Ross, Long Beach
