Congress needs to do its job and investigate Trump's ties to Russia

To the editor: Thanks to Max Boot for voicing many of my own concerns about President Trump’s ties to and admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s oligarchy, which has quashed democracy and impoverished that country in many ways. (“Kremlingate: What did President Trump know and when did he know it?” Opinion, Feb. 16)

I am equally concerned about Trump’s disparagement of the 1st Amendment (“fake news” and the Muslim ban), the judiciary and elections (with his voter-fraud claims), and his casual regard for national security, as evidenced by his dining-room meeting at Mar-a-Lago after a North Korean missile launch. All of this weakens security and the nation’s commitment to democracy, playing to Putin’s advantage.

Congress must conduct an independent review that all Americans can trust, including a thorough examination of the president’s conflicts of interest. Our democracy — and any sitting president who hides his financial history while publicly expressing unconstitutional and anti-American ideals — demands nothing less than a full review.

Patricia Casey, Fallbrook

To the editor: I never thought that I would be writing to enthusiastically support a piece by Boot. But here I am doing it.

It’s time for more Republicans to act in a patriotic fashion. Trump is a clear and present danger to the national security of this nation.

One has to be painfully naive to assume that his former national security advisor, Michael Flynn, acted on his own when having his many dialogues with Russia. No underling of Trump would dare venture forward with any initiative without their supreme leader signing off on it.

It would be refreshing if the GOP-controlled Congress would treat this story with the same tenacity as Benghazi.

Bob Teigan, Santa Susana

To the editor: OK, we’re all aware now that the media are lying and dishonest.

But what about the fact that Trump and his senior aides knew as early as December that Flynn had spoken inappropriately (at the least) to the Russians and had lied to Vice President Mike Pence?

How does Pence feel about being kept out of the loop? He was allowed to say adamantly to the world that Flynn had done no wrong. How’s that for trust and honesty?

Pence’s boss made a fool of him.

Nancy Kreile, Bonsall, Calif.

