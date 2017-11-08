The left's anti-Trump impeachment delusion

To the editor: There are many calls for the impeachment and removal of President Trump, but how aware are these people of what this process involves? (“Tom Steyer’s campaign to impeach Trump hits nerves,” Nov. 7)

I doubt they know much about it. Most are simply venting their anger and frustration at the fact that Donald Trump is our president. The remainder probably know that any real attempt at impeachment will not bear fruit but are using the concept to attract attention to themselves (such as billionaire Democrat Tom Steyer, who will probably run for office one day).

Impeachment is a two-part process that involves the bringing of charges by the House followed by a Senate trial in which the impeached is either convicted or acquitted of the charges.

Why are we even having this conversation?

Arthur G. Saginian, Santa Clarita

..

To the editor: Steyer is running the most effective TV ad campaign against Trump anywhere in the United States. Is House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco), who is trying to quiet talk of impeaching Trump, jealous of his success?

I wrote the Steyer organization and suggested he take donations from the public to aid his cause. I would gladly contribute toward ridding this country of Trump.

Steyer will be sending my name as a strong supporter of impeachment to my congresswoman in Ventura County. She will hopefully know the strength of the impeachment issue in California and across the U.S.

Jack McGrath, Port Hueneme

