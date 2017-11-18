If Trump were in the armed forces, military rules wouldn't let him near nuclear weapons

To the editor: As an ex-U.S. Air Force pilot on airborne nuclear alert during the Cold War, I was baffled by retired Air Force Gen. C. Robert Kehler’s response to a question on limiting the president’s authority to launch a nuclear strike. He said legislative changes are unnecessary, and that the military can do a better job training its personnel on safeguards.

What could that possibly mean to the personnel at the launch stations at the instant they receive a launch command? (“Is there anything stopping Trump from launching a nuclear strike? Nope,” Opinion, Nov. 15)

In an interview with MSNBC’s Brian Williams, retired Army. Gen. Barry McCaffrey noted that all military personnel involved with nuclear weapons are required to comply with the stringent Personnel Reliability Program, or PRP. He said, “There’s a good question that should be asked: To what extent would President Trump be eligible to be an Air Force captain launch officer in the PRP?”

Larry Hazard, Huntington Beach

..

To the editor: Suppose Trump orders a surprise nuclear attack on North Korea and within 30 minutes wipes out its leadership. His followers will cheer.

But in a few days the nuclear fallout will arrive over the United States, and America will be responsible for the deaths of millions of North Koreans and the losses suffered by millions more in South Korea, Japan, China and Russia. Having seen the United States break the nuclear taboo on the whim of its leader, how long would the other nuclear-armed nations keep their fingers off their buttons?

No thinking president would contemplate such an attack. Therein lies the problem. Congress must act.

Peter Langenberg, South Pasadena

CAPTION A gunman killed four people and injured at least 10 during a rampage through rural Rancho Tehama.UCLA basketball players LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill have been suspended indefinitely. President Trump met with the Philippines' Rodrigo Duterte in Manila. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions told Congress he did not lie about the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russia. Cinefamily will shut down permanently in the wake of a scandal. Roy Moore's legal team disputes that he signed the high school yearbook of a woman accusing him of sexual assault. About 550,000 homes in Southern California have the highest risk of fire damage. A gunman killed four people and injured at least 10 during a rampage through rural Rancho Tehama.UCLA basketball players LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill have been suspended indefinitely. President Trump met with the Philippines' Rodrigo Duterte in Manila. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions told Congress he did not lie about the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russia. Cinefamily will shut down permanently in the wake of a scandal. Roy Moore's legal team disputes that he signed the high school yearbook of a woman accusing him of sexual assault. About 550,000 homes in Southern California have the highest risk of fire damage. CAPTION A gunman killed four people and injured at least 10 during a rampage through rural Rancho Tehama.UCLA basketball players LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill have been suspended indefinitely. President Trump met with the Philippines' Rodrigo Duterte in Manila. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions told Congress he did not lie about the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russia. Cinefamily will shut down permanently in the wake of a scandal. Roy Moore's legal team disputes that he signed the high school yearbook of a woman accusing him of sexual assault. About 550,000 homes in Southern California have the highest risk of fire damage. A gunman killed four people and injured at least 10 during a rampage through rural Rancho Tehama.UCLA basketball players LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill have been suspended indefinitely. President Trump met with the Philippines' Rodrigo Duterte in Manila. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions told Congress he did not lie about the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russia. Cinefamily will shut down permanently in the wake of a scandal. Roy Moore's legal team disputes that he signed the high school yearbook of a woman accusing him of sexual assault. About 550,000 homes in Southern California have the highest risk of fire damage. CAPTION Sen. Al Franken apologized after a Los Angeles radio anchor accused him of sexual harassment, House Republicans approved their sweeping tax-cut package Thursday, Sarah Silverman broke her silence on longtime friend Louis C.K. on Thursday, and UCLA is a 16-point underdog against No. 11 USC on Saturday. Sen. Al Franken apologized after a Los Angeles radio anchor accused him of sexual harassment, House Republicans approved their sweeping tax-cut package Thursday, Sarah Silverman broke her silence on longtime friend Louis C.K. on Thursday, and UCLA is a 16-point underdog against No. 11 USC on Saturday. CAPTION UCLA basketball players LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill have been suspended indefinitely. Roy Moore's legal team disputes that he signed the high school yearbook of a woman accusing him of sexual assault. A 37-year-old man was convicted of murder in the torture death of his girlfriend's 8-year-old son. Concert promoter Goldenvoice is ending its partnership with FYF Festival founder Sean Carlson. UCLA basketball players LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill have been suspended indefinitely. Roy Moore's legal team disputes that he signed the high school yearbook of a woman accusing him of sexual assault. A 37-year-old man was convicted of murder in the torture death of his girlfriend's 8-year-old son. Concert promoter Goldenvoice is ending its partnership with FYF Festival founder Sean Carlson. CAPTION A gunman killed four people and injured at least 10 during a rampage through rural Rancho Tehama. Three UCLA basketball players held in China for a week on suspicion of shoplifting are back in Los Angeles. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions told Congress he did not lie about the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russia. Cinefamily will shut down permanently in the wake of a scandal. A gunman killed four people and injured at least 10 during a rampage through rural Rancho Tehama. Three UCLA basketball players held in China for a week on suspicion of shoplifting are back in Los Angeles. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions told Congress he did not lie about the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russia. Cinefamily will shut down permanently in the wake of a scandal. CAPTION Three UCLA basketball players, back home in Los Angeles, discuss their detention in China after being accused of shoplifting. Three UCLA basketball players, back home in Los Angeles, discuss their detention in China after being accused of shoplifting.

Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook.