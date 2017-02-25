After being removed from state Senate floor, Orange County legislator becomes folk hero of the California GOP convention

State Senator Janet Nguyen (R-San Jose), center, speaks to a reporter at the California Republican Party convention in Sacramento.

When Republican Sen. Janet Nguyen (D-Garden Grove) was removed from the state Senate floor Thursday after she tried to make a statement about the late Tom Hayden and his opposition to the Vietnam War, many predicted it was just a matter of time before California Republicans highlighted the incident at their convention this weekend.

They were quickly proven right.

On Friday, a lunch for party leaders, Central Valley Republican Marcelino Valdez referred in a speech to an unnamed young Vietnamese refugee girl seeking freedom, an obvious reference to Nguyen.

By Saturday morning, attendees were sporting hastily printed stickers that read "I Stand with Janet Nguyen." The phrase was a play on the hashtag #IStandWithLiz, spawned after Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren was silenced by Republicans on the floor of the U.S. Senate.