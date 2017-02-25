This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- The California Republican Party will host its convention in Sacramento today through Sunday.
- State Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra spoke Friday at the Democratic National Committee meeting in Atlanta.
- Protestors visited the homes of California's GOP members of Congress Thursday night.
- City and county officials told state lawmakers they are having a hard time keeping up with the booming business of legal marijuana .
After being removed from state Senate floor, Orange County legislator becomes folk hero of the California GOP convention
|Christine Mai-Duc
When Republican Sen. Janet Nguyen (D-Garden Grove) was removed from the state Senate floor Thursday after she tried to make a statement about the late Tom Hayden and his opposition to the Vietnam War, many predicted it was just a matter of time before California Republicans highlighted the incident at their convention this weekend.
They were quickly proven right.
On Friday, a lunch for party leaders, Central Valley Republican Marcelino Valdez referred in a speech to an unnamed young Vietnamese refugee girl seeking freedom, an obvious reference to Nguyen.
By Saturday morning, attendees were sporting hastily printed stickers that read "I Stand with Janet Nguyen." The phrase was a play on the hashtag #IStandWithLiz, spawned after Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren was silenced by Republicans on the floor of the U.S. Senate.
At a luncheon headlined by Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Vista), Nguyen was introduced with a video highlighting the incident and her personal story of fleeing communist Vietnam.
"We have to stand strong and protect everybody's 1st Amendment rights, freedom of speech, freedom of religion and freedom to have a different perspective. Because in the country I come from, that's not allowed," Nguyen told the crowd, shortly before leading them in the Pledge of Allegiance.