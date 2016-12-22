This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Leaders of an effort to split California into its own country opened what they call an "embassy" for the state in Russia last weekend.
- California members of Congress have urged President-elect Donald Trump to take another look at climate change programs and abortion funding .
- Two state legislators have introduced a bill that would force all presidential candidates to release tax returns before being eligible for a spot on the California ballot in 2020 -- an effort aimed directly at President-elect Donald Trump.
Former White House aide, L.A. Times employee joins long list of candidates vying to succeed Xavier Becerra
|Christine Mai-Duc
Former White House staffer Alejandra Campoverdi has entered the race to replace Rep. Xavier Becerra (D-Los Angeles).
Campoverdi, a former employee of the Los Angeles Times, said in an interview that her California upbringing and experience in Washington make her well-suited to represent the 34th Congressional District.
"I have a personal connection to the struggles of the people in this district, and I know how Washington works," said Campoverdi, 37, who grew up in Santa Monica. "I was raised by a single mother who emigrated from Mexico and by my grandmother. Every day I saw the sacrifices they made for our family and for the community."
Campoverdi worked in the White House from 2009-12, first as an assistant to a deputy chief of staff and later as deputy director of Hispanic media.
While at The Times in 2015, she worked with the publisher's office on a video project about immigration and the American identity. She left in July to pursue opportunities with other media outlets.
Campoverdi strikes a similar tone to many of her fellow candidates, vowing to "stand up against Donald Trump and his politics of hate."
Other candidates vying for the seat include:
- Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez (D-Los Angeles)
- Wendy Carrillo, a Democratic labor activist
- Kenneth Mejia, a Green Party candidate who ran earlier this year as a write-in Democratic candidate against Becerra
- Sara Hernandez, former staffer for Councilman Jose Huizar and a Democrat
- Arturo Carmona, a Democrat and former top deputy for the Bernie Sanders campaign
- Yolie Flores, a former LAUSD board member and a Democrat
- Karl Siganporia, a Republican who previously explored a congressional run as a Democrat
- Raymond Meza, a Democrat and labor organizer with SEIU Local 721
- Steven Mac, a Democrat and felony prosecutor for L.A. County
UPDATE
9:40 a.m.: This post was updated to include Steven Mac's entry into the race.