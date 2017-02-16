Antonio Villaraigosa scoops up contribution from fellow former L.A. Mayor Richard Riordan

Former Los Angeles Mayor Richard Riordan has chipped in to boost the gubernatorial bid of a fellow Angeleno ex-mayor, Antonio Villaraigosa.

Riordan, a Republican who served as mayor from 1993 to 2001, gave $14,100 to Villaraigosa's 2018 campaign committee last week.

Villaraigosa, a Democrat, was mayor from 2005 to 2013. The two will appear at an event at UCLA on Thursday evening, along with fellow former Mayor James Hahn, to discuss the city's political present and future.

Villaraigosa is not the only gubernatorial hopeful benefiting from Riordan's largesse. Riordan also contributed $14,100 to Democrat John Chiang, the current state treasurer, in December.