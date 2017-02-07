As filing deadline looms, two new candidates join race to succeed Xavier Becerra in Congress

Two new candidates have entered the race for the 34th Congressional District ahead of the candidate filing deadline Thursday.

Dr. Jason Ahn and Mark Edward Padilla are the latest candidates to file with the Federal Elections Commission, joining a long list of candidates hoping to succeed former Rep. Xavier Becerra.

Ahn, whose age could not be confirmed, is a doctor who is part of the National Clinician Scholar program at UCLA. He received his medical degree from Harvard University and also directed a documentary called "Divided Families," which explores how the Korean War separated family members for decades. He is running as a Democrat.

Padilla, 52, is listed as having no party preference and works at an immigration law firm. A former Catholic school teacher, Padilla is also a member of the Knights of Columbus and sits on the board of Guadalupe Pregnancy Services in Montebello, whose mission is to provide "healthy alternatives to abortion."