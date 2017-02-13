California Assembly rejects Trump's executive order on refugees and immigrants

President Trump signs an executive order on Jan. 27 banning people in seven predominantly Muslim nations from traveling to the United States. Federal judges have since blocked the order.

In a debate that both sides agreed was largely symbolic, the California Assembly on Monday ratified a resolution criticizing President Trump's contentious executive order imposing new limits on refugees and other immigrants.

"I believe that this executive order does not improve our national security, but actually weakens it," said Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez (D-Los Angeles), the resolution's author.

The non-binding proposal, approved on a 53-8 vote, urges Trump to rescind the Jan. 27 order barring people from seven nations from traveling to the United States. The order was subsequently blocked by federal judges .

Republicans who voted against the measure called it a distraction from the Legislature's pressing business, and insisted Trump's order did not amount to a ban on Muslims.

"This is a righteous executive order, it keeps us safe," said Assemblyman Travis Allen (R-Huntington Beach).

Democrats, meanwhile, insisted that Trump's proposal undermined core American principles.

"This executive order tramples our values and makes us less safe," said Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Paramount).