- Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra said on Monday that he'd consider legal action to fight any effort by President Trump to cut funding in California, and legislative leaders also criticized Trump's comments .
- Silicon Valley entrepreneur Peter Thiel, an ally of the president, said he's not interested in running for governor in 2018 .
Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon endorses John Chiang for California governor
|Phil Willon
California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Paramount) has endorsed Democrat John Chiang in his 2018 bid for governor, praising Chiang for fighting for all Californians during his years in public office.
Rendon said he was confident that Chiang, the state treasurer, will stand up to the “intolerant and irresponsible agenda of the Trump administration,” according to a statement released by Chiang’s campaign Tuesday morning.
“As governor, Mr. Chiang will take a different road and make California a national model for progressive legislation providing a contrast to Trump’s dystopian society,” Rendon said.
Rendon’s endorsement comes in what could be a crowded governor’s race that already includes some high-profile Democrats: Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and former state Supt. of Public Instruction Delaine Eastin.
The only well-known Republican in the race thus far is former Los Angeles Rams football star Rosey Grier. On Monday, Republican venture capitalist John Cox of Rancho Santa Fe also announced he also was considering a bid for governor and was forming an exploratory committee.