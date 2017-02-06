BUSINESS
Californians are paying billions for power they don't need
Essential Politics
Politics ESSENTIAL POLITICS

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:

You can find our January news feed archive here .

Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast

Congressional races

California Democratic Party endorses Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez in race to replace Becerra in Congress

Christine Mai-Duc
Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez (D-Los Angeles), right, received the endorsement from the California Democratic Party over the weekend. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez (D-Los Angeles), right, received the endorsement from the California Democratic Party over the weekend. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez just got a big boost in the race for the 34th Congressional District.

Gomez won the California Democratic Party endorsement in a little-publicized meeting of local party activists over the weekend, with 56 of 58 votes going to him.

With nearly 60% of voters in the district registered as Democrats, the official stamp of approval from the state party could go a long way in the already crowded April 4 primary.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
58°