California Democratic Party endorses Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez in race to replace Becerra in Congress

Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez just got a big boost in the race for the 34th Congressional District.

Gomez won the California Democratic Party endorsement in a little-publicized meeting of local party activists over the weekend, with 56 of 58 votes going to him.

With nearly 60% of voters in the district registered as Democrats, the official stamp of approval from the state party could go a long way in the already crowded April 4 primary.