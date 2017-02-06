This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Hundreds of protesters urged Palmdale Rep. Steve Knight to not support a repeal of Obamacare , one of several similar protests across the state in recent weeks.
- The federal Clean Air Act could be the focus of a major fight between President Trump's administration and California.
- Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger fired back at Trump on Thursday , suggesting the two men should trade jobs after Trump panned Schwarzenegger's TV ratings.
California Democratic Party endorses Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez in race to replace Becerra in Congress
|Christine Mai-Duc
Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez just got a big boost in the race for the 34th Congressional District.
Gomez won the California Democratic Party endorsement in a little-publicized meeting of local party activists over the weekend, with 56 of 58 votes going to him.
With nearly 60% of voters in the district registered as Democrats, the official stamp of approval from the state party could go a long way in the already crowded April 4 primary.