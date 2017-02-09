California's brand new Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra announces he'll run for the post in 2018

California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra on Thursday formally announced his bid to run for election to the post in 2018, telling supporters he is ready to continue to battle the Trump administration when he thinks the president is trampling on rights.

“The stakes could not be higher,” Becerra wrote in an email to supporters. “Only a few days after I took the oath of office as California Attorney General, the White House began issuing unconstitutional and un-American executive orders that shouldn't see the light of day.”

Becerra, 59, was appointed by Gov. Jerry Brown to fill the last two years of Kamala Harris' term after she was elected to the U.S. Senate. Becerra has already filed friend-of-the-court briefs in two lawsuits challenging Trump’s travel bans.

“I want to fight for your rights from start to finish — until we put every dangerous idea and policy six feet under ground,” Becerra wrote.

The incumbent will face challengers in 2018, with announced candidates so far including Democratic Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones and Republican San Bernardino County Dist. Atty. Mike Ramos.