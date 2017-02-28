California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra misses photo op with President Trump

After weeks of criticizing President Trump over his travel ban, California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra was noticeably absent Tuesday when two dozen state attorneys general posed for a photo with Trump at the White House.

Becerra was in Washington with 47 counterparts from other states for the winter meeting of the National Assn. of Attorneys General, where the elected officials were set to discuss healthcare fraud, abuse and waste.

Trump stood on a riser with some 24 attorneys general for the photo in the East Room, according to a pool report.

Representatives for Becerra did not return emails and phone calls seeking information on whether he was invited or decided to skip the event.

"Some great people, some great people," Trump said during the photo session.

Florida Atty. Gen. Pam Bondi, who was standing to his left, responded: "Thank you, Mr. President."