A state senator has introduced a bill that would prohibit state agencies, higher education institutions and public service providers in California from disclosing the personal information of any of their applicants.

Sen. Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Gardens) has said his legislation aims to protect the data of immigrants who are in the country illegally, as President Trump's administration has promised to identify and target a wider group of people for deportation.

Under the provisions of the bill, schools and government agencies would be allowed to release personal information only in response to a warrant issued by a state or federal court in an individual criminal case.

It is modeled after legislation passed in 2013 that allowed the state Department of Motor Vehicles to issue driver's licenses to applicants unable to provide proof of legal residency in the U.S. That state law blocks the agency from disclosing personal information unless it is requested by law enforcement as part of an investigation.

Lawmakers in support of Lara's bill say they want to expand safeguards for driver's license information and implement new data protections for immigrants who use other government services, such as health insurance for children and state nutrition programs.

It comes as government agencies and service providers across California are already fielding questions, attempting to dispel rumors and struggling to reach out to residents amid the federal crackdown on immigration. Among those agencies has been the Department of Motor Vehicles.

"Contrary to debunked Internet claims, DMV does not maintain a separate or 'secret' database of AB 60 license holders," said Melissa Figueroa, deputy secretary of the California State Transportation Agency. "DMV databases available to law enforcement do not indicate whether a driver license was issued under AB 60, nor do they include any of the identification documents used to obtain a driver license, AB 60 or otherwise."