This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Former U.S. Atty. Gen. Eric Holder was in Sacramento Tuesday to meet with Democratic state lawmakers about protecting California's policy interests against the Trump administration.
- A bill that would provide immigration law resources to public defenders was advanced by an Assembly committee Tuesday .
- Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra said on Monday that he'd consider legal action to fight any effort by President Trump to cut funding in California, and legislative leaders also criticized Trump's comments .
- Silicon Valley entrepreneur Peter Thiel, an ally of the president, said he's not interested in running for governor in 2018 .
You can find our January news feed archive here .
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast
California Democratic Party Chairman John Burton endorses Rep. Keith Ellison to lead national party
|Chris Megerian
John Burton, chairman of the California Democratic Party, announced Tuesday that he's backing Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) to lead the Democratic National Committee.
"He is committed full time to organizing field efforts in key states, and I agree with him that Democrats must do a better job to motivate voters across the nation, including championing working families and their issues," Burton said in a statement.
It's a big endorsement for Ellison. Only members of the Democratic National Committee can vote on who the next chair will be , and California has the largest delegation with 38 members.
"I've received overwhelming feedback from activist Democrats across California who back Keith," said Burton, who is stepping down from his position in May after a decades-long political career.
However, the California delegation isn't completely unified. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti previously announced he's supporting Tom Perez, who served as labor secretary under former President Obama.