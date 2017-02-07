California Democratic Party Chairman John Burton endorses Rep. Keith Ellison to lead national party

John Burton, chairman of the California Democratic Party, announced Tuesday that he's backing Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) to lead the Democratic National Committee.

"He is committed full time to organizing field efforts in key states, and I agree with him that Democrats must do a better job to motivate voters across the nation, including championing working families and their issues," Burton said in a statement.

It's a big endorsement for Ellison. Only members of the Democratic National Committee can vote on who the next chair will be , and California has the largest delegation with 38 members.

"I've received overwhelming feedback from activist Democrats across California who back Keith," said Burton, who is stepping down from his position in May after a decades-long political career.

However, the California delegation isn't completely unified. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti previously announced he's supporting Tom Perez, who served as labor secretary under former President Obama.