California expands its legal attack on federal immigration policy in new amicus brief

Xavier Becerra at his first confirmation hearing for state attorney general on Jan. 10.

California expanded its legal attack on federal immigration policy Friday, for the first time challenging practices not part of President Trump's travel ban.

California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra joined an amicus brief Friday supporting a lawsuit pending in the U.S. Supreme Court that challenges the authority of federal immigration officials to detain noncitizens without providing them a hearing on their removal from the U.S.

Two previous friend-of-the-court filings supported lawsuits challenging Trump’s travel ban order. The new case, joined by seven states, does not involve that order.

In the latest case, Jennings vs. Rodriguez , the plaintiffs are noncitizens who were detained by federal authorities for longer than six months. The lawsuit argues that the Constitution mandates that they receive a hearing on whether their detention is justified.

The class action is filed on behalf of plaintiffs including a Mexican immigrant who was detained for removal because of a drug conviction, even though he is a lawful permanent resident. Another plaintiff is an asylum seeker from Ethiopia who was detained for removal because of insufficient proof of identity.

The plaintiffs in the case want to be released on bond if the government cannot show they are a danger to the public or a flight risk, Becerra said.

“No one should be detained for months without being assessed first for his or her actual flight risk or dangerousness,” Becerra said in a statement. “Mothers and fathers are detained who cannot return home to their children; others are simply missing work. Their absences could have long-term impact on families, communities, states and the country.”

The states joining California in filing the amicus brief are Massachusetts, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington.